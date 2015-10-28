Mike Meulstee

Monster Under the Bed

When I was a kid, I always thought something/someone was going to grab my toes/feet when I was asleep if I didn't keep my feet covered.

If the mood strikes I'm still the same way.

Rebound of
Halloween Playoff! What terrified you as a kid!?
By Sticker Mule
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
