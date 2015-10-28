Rishi Shah

Todo Logo Shape - Weboctive

Rishi Shah
Rishi Shah
  • Save
Todo Logo Shape - Weboctive logotpye new yellow red spain company brand line gradient logo todo
Download color palette

We designed and built the TODO logo with the amazing creativity team at Weboctive. Just lookout the final shape behind the TODO logo.

Concept / hidden message behind the logo is coming soon, stay tuned :)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Rishi Shah
Rishi Shah

More by Rishi Shah

View profile
    • Like