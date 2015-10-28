Carla Romero

Daily UI #001: Sign up

Carla Romero
Carla Romero
  • Save
Daily UI #001: Sign up signup sign form button dailyui ui ux
Download color palette

First excercise for the daily UI challenge. Create a signup form .
http://www.100daysui.com/

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Carla Romero
Carla Romero

More by Carla Romero

View profile
    • Like