Pickplay - Windows Phone Menu

Pickplay - Windows Phone Menu windows phone sketch clean app ui music player gif animation wp menu
This shot is last at my series of music player Pickplay.
I want to invent some new for animation on windows phone.
Main idea it is a swipe menu.

What do you think about windows phone?
Will it be evolve windows in a future?

Wait for your comments! Thanks!

Interested in UX/UI design for mobile applications?

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
