Racing School Logo Ideation

Racing School Logo Ideation logotype logomark logo texture vintage cars racecar shield badge school racing
Playing around with textures and comps on comps on comps for a class branding project. The client is The Racing School - They're a mom & pop shop in CT that teach you how to drive real-deal race cars on real-deal NASCAR tracks. Take a look at their website to see what I'm going up against...

http://www.theracingschool.com/

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
