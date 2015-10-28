Antonela

Check the Thumb

Check the Thumb thumbzone hotzone test check screenshot pink drak cta ux thumb
Check the Thumb is a tool to see if your app's interface is comfortable enough to use within the thumb’s natural, sweeping arc.
We made it with @NicolasJEngler based on Scott Hurff Product Design Course.

Check it out! 👍📱

http://thumbzone.co/
https://www.producthunt.com/posts/thumb-zone

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
