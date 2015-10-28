Mo Safavynia

Morgan+4

Mo Safavynia
Mo Safavynia
  • Save
Morgan+4 late show 1964 ccgc seinfeld illustration 4 morgan car coffee art stephen colbert comedians in cars getting coffee
Download color palette

This is a 1964 Morgan+4. It is featured in season 6 episode 6 of "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” featuring Stephen Colbert. Check back for more.

Mo Safavynia
Mo Safavynia
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Mo Safavynia

View profile
    • Like