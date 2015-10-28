Andrew Lee

Daily UI - 011 - Success Message

Daily UI - 011 - Success Message success purchase confirmation ui ui011 dailyui league of legends legends league dialog
I decided to pick on my all time favorite game of all times and rework the Purchase Confirmation dialog...

I sorta used some web patterns that aren't 100% appropriate for the game's visual style, but hey! for a quick 30 minutes, it could be worse. :D

