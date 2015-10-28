Joe Casabona

Music Player

Joe Casabona
Joe Casabona
  • Save
Music Player player app music dailyui009 dailyui
Download color palette

I wanted to add something a little different to my music player, so I decided to put stats about the current song at the top. I thought that would be some neat information to have, especially for songs you listen to the most.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Joe Casabona
Joe Casabona

More by Joe Casabona

View profile
    • Like