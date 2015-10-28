Dylon York

Floating Action

Dylon York
Dylon York
  • Save
Floating Action magic camera vintage photography product sx-70 sx70 polaroid
Download color palette

I borrowed my buddy @Greg Perkins SX-70 to do a test shot of it floating. After we chatted he whipped up a quick flat design illustration exactly how I imagined shooting it. If only I had red paper for the backdrop it would've been a perfect pairing... blue is cool though. 💅🏼

A58d66a4f7380dd7fbbb14225d38a970
Rebound of
SX-70
By Greg Perkins
View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Dylon York
Dylon York

More by Dylon York

View profile
    • Like