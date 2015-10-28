Robbie Manson

I've published a couple of case studies on my site:

FreeAgent Mobile:
http://robbiemanson.com/work/freeagent-mobile/

Project Dashboards:
http://robbiemanson.com/work/project-dashboards/

They're a bit of an experiment, so it'd be great to get some feedback. What have I not mentioned that you'd like to know about?

PS yes I downsized my shot I'm a terrible person please forgive me

