I Dreamed a Dream of Hero Images

I Dreamed a Dream of Hero Images manipulation photo collage digital
For my latest blog post on the IMPACT blog, I compiled a list of 7 tips to choosing a hero image. In my research I sifted through loads of amazing hero images and my head was reeling with ideas... SO when I was asked if I wanted to pick my own featured image I knew what had to be done.

I called on all those magazine clipping collages I made back and collage and pooled together elements of some of the tips I covered to make this digital collage.

To tell you the truth I kind of missed the analog cutting and pasting though...

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
