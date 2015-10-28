I Dreamed a Dream of Hero Images

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
For my latest blog post on the IMPACT blog, I compiled a list of 7 tips to choosing a hero image. In my research I sifted through loads of amazing hero images and my head was reeling with ideas... SO when I was asked if I wanted to pick my own featured image I knew what had to be done.
I called on all those magazine clipping collages I made back and collage and pooled together elements of some of the tips I covered to make this digital collage.
To tell you the truth I kind of missed the analog cutting and pasting though...