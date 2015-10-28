Florian Lenz

Thank You! Daily UI #012

Florian Lenz
Florian Lenz
  • Save
Thank You! Daily UI #012 sketch e-commerce shop prototype hype gif animated interface ux ui dailyui 012
Download color palette

This is my first shot on Dribbble! > Thanks for the Invitation, Edoardo!

Daily UI #012
E-Commerce Shop (Single Item)

… prototyped in Hype Professional …

… photography from freeimages.com …

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Florian Lenz
Florian Lenz
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Florian Lenz

View profile
    • Like