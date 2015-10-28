MW - Music Wanderer | TRON VERSION

MW - Music Wanderer. A prototype for a magazine that talks about music and various fields of communication.

Here the design of the compilation attached to the magazine, which was the main object of my graduation last year. The pic showed was an experimental version, inspired by the retrofuturistic graphic scene.

Check out my Behance for more of this project! (and also, I will upload more of MW very soon) https://goo.gl/6sLHAu