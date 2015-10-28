MW - Music Wanderer | TRON VERSION

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
MW - Music Wanderer. A prototype for a magazine that talks about music and various fields of communication.
Here the design of the compilation attached to the magazine, which was the main object of my graduation last year. The pic showed was an experimental version, inspired by the retrofuturistic graphic scene.
Check out my Behance for more of this project! (and also, I will upload more of MW very soon) https://goo.gl/6sLHAu