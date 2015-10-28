Pavel Nikolenko

Cognac Flat Illustration

Pavel Nikolenko
Pavel Nikolenko
  • Save
Cognac Flat Illustration glass cognac alcohol illustration flat icons day2icon newiconeveryday illustrator vector flat icons challenge
Download color palette

Second day and second icon: bottle of cagnac with glass and oak barrels on background.
http://day2icon.tumblr.com/

Pavel Nikolenko
Pavel Nikolenko

More by Pavel Nikolenko

View profile
    • Like