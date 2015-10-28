Jim Rogers

Ginger Fred and Friends.

Ginger Fred and Friends.
I've finally finished my sticker pack of 40 stickers. It was a mammoth task. See them all here - https://www.behance.net/gallery/30722903/Ginger-Fred-Messenger-App-Stickers

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
