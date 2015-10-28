Pavel Nikolenko

Day2icon: My Workplace

Pavel Nikolenko
Pavel Nikolenko
  • Save
Day2icon: My Workplace workplace illustration flat icons day2icon newiconeveryday illustrator vector flat icons challenge
Download color palette

Three days ago I began my journey - create one icon or illustration every day. Inspired by the experience of Marko Stupic and his “Icon-a-day” project , I decided to follow his example and improve my skills.

Day 1: my workplace
http://day2icon.tumblr.com/

Pavel Nikolenko
Pavel Nikolenko

More by Pavel Nikolenko

View profile
    • Like