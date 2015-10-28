High resolution textures / Hi-res backgrounds for commercial use

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
123creative team bring you new royalty free textures / backgrounds - our catalogue contains various type of high resolution textures / hi-res backgrounds for your personal or commercial design work.
Abstract textures, wood textures, stone textures, metal textures, grunge textures, industrial textures, leather textures, nature textures, fabric textures, paper textures, decorative textures, graphic backgrounds and overlay textures.
• high resolution *.JPG files
• high detail, usually 3000 x 3000 pix and more, 300 dpi (please read the product detail)
• Royalty-free license
• Many textures can be applied on your photos in Adobe Photoshop for special atmospheric effect
- Download texture packs here: http://www.123creative.com/5-graphic-design-resources-hi-res-textures-and-backgrounds
Thank you for watching :-)