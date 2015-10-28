Anna

Retro smile badges

Anna
Anna
  • Save
Retro smile badges logo logotype linear lineart woman man smile illustration vintage retro badge
Download color palette

I am working on some NDA projects, therefore I can not show my current work. But I can show some badges/logos I made for sell!
If you like it, you can download it in 100% vector : http://graphicriver.net/item/retro-smile-badges/13297227

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Anna
Anna

More by Anna

View profile
    • Like