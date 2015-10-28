Leslie Williams

Daily Nothing, Day 001

Leslie Williams
Leslie Williams
  • Save
Daily Nothing, Day 001 daily nothing ui dailyui
Download color palette

Having being touched by the nothingness of Axel Herrmann's Daily Nothing , i decided to embark on a journey to discover the point of it all.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Leslie Williams
Leslie Williams

More by Leslie Williams

View profile
    • Like