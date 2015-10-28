Vucko

Memento Mori 001

Memento Mori 001 dead you
Check this loop with audio: https://vimeo.com/143818458

This is my looping contribution to the Memento Mori project lead by Polyester Studio and Luis Campos, full sound and music by Roger Lima of White Noise Lab.

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
