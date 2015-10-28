Eddy Gann

Error Flash Message loading failed photo profile upload popup screen error iphone ios 011 dailyui
Day 11: Flash Message

Not a big fan of messages popping up in the middle of my screen requiring me to dismiss them. I think something that slides in from the bottom that lets you know what happened is much less obtrusive and looks a bit nicer.

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
