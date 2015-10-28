Brijesh Maganbhai Babariya

Location Tracker Icon

Brijesh Maganbhai Babariya
Brijesh Maganbhai Babariya
  • Save
Location Tracker Icon app android logo iconography icon tracker location
Download color palette

Hey Guys,
This is my new project call 'Location Tracker App' and this is a location tracking app for android cell. It will live in few days on play store. Now, I am working on its UI/UX part.

Thanks for watching and Give me some useful suggestions!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Brijesh Maganbhai Babariya
Brijesh Maganbhai Babariya

More by Brijesh Maganbhai Babariya

View profile
    • Like