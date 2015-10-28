Sébastien Beauchamp

Daily Ui #010 - Social Share

Sébastien Beauchamp
Sébastien Beauchamp
  • Save
Daily Ui #010 - Social Share feed card share social
Download color palette

Here a quick concept. You highlight a quote from an article and share it on twitter. Boom. It generate a card that would look like that.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Sébastien Beauchamp
Sébastien Beauchamp

More by Sébastien Beauchamp

View profile
    • Like