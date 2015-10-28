DailyUI 002: Card Checkout

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
*In an error state
*I intentionally designed with the keyboard because in my concept, it's supposed to be the 2nd step of payment procedure that requires input. That's while the keyboard remains position.
*The idea is to try to reduce text appear on the screen, the secondary information only appear when a section is focused, otherwise, only input information appear.