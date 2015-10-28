Richard Smith

Daily UI #004 Calculator

Richard Smith
Richard Smith
  • Save
Daily UI #004 Calculator dailyui app mobile animation motion minimal calculator 004 daily ui
Download color palette

Day 4. It's a calculator. But I'm gonna go out on a limb and bet you knew that already.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Richard Smith
Richard Smith

More by Richard Smith

View profile
    • Like