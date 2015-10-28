54 Social media icons with shadows

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Social media icons with shadows - contains 54 flat social media icon signs in 3 versions (round icons, square icons and 2 square variations of icons. All icons are 100% vector (the shadows are entirely vector based).
The zip archive include:
- .AI file with all icons in 3 versions (round and 2 square variations)
- layered .AI file with all icons in 3 versions (round and 2 square variations)
- transparent 54 .PNG files (128 x 128 pix) in 3 versions (round and 2 square variations)
Icons created for:
AIM, Amazon, Android, Apple, ASK, BEBO, Behance, Blogger, Delicious, Deviantart, Digg, Dribbble, Drupal, Ebay, Etsy, Evernote, Facebook, Flickr, Foursquare, Friendfeed, Google plus, ICQ, Istagram, Last fm, LinkedIn, Mail, Mixx, Mobile me, Myspace, Netvibes share, Newsvine, Now plublic, Picasa, Pinterest, Reddit, RSS feed, Share this, Skype, Soundcloud, Spurl, Squidoo, StumbleUpon, Technorati, Tumblr, Twitter, Vimeo, Windows, Wordpress, Yahoo, Yahoo buzz, Yelp, YouTube
• File formats: .AI, .PNG files
• Resolution: 128 x 128 pix (in .PNG format)
• Royalty-free license
• Total: 54 Social media icons with shadow in 3 versions
- Download here: http://www.123creative.com/web-elements-website-buttons-and-icons/1217-54-social-media-icons-with-shadow-in-3-versions.html
