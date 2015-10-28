Riccardo Vicentelli

Seven Summits

Riccardo Vicentelli
Riccardo Vicentelli
  • Save
Seven Summits minimal fresh design blue poster mountain summits seven
Download color palette

This is the last of the "Seven Summits", the queen of all mountains, the highest peak in the world:

Everest / Asia

Do not load "Denali" and "Aconcagua" because you can see the complete project on Behance: http://on.be.net/1jrnnkk

Today featured on AIGA Member Gallery! :)

Thanks to all!

F046b033764a3a79ca6373bb7cbe3c6e
Rebound of
Seven Summits
By Riccardo Vicentelli
View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Riccardo Vicentelli
Riccardo Vicentelli

More by Riccardo Vicentelli

View profile
    • Like