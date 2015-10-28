RoxyVelez

Rollercoaster

Rollercoaster animation
Flash Animation. Did this during Animation Bootcamp! playing with Speed/Spacing.

I redesigned this exercise into a hanna barbera Roller coaster ride...!

Last time I animated on flash was probably 2009, time flies :)

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
