Jenny Schorn

LAMI – property management

Jenny Schorn
Jenny Schorn
  • Save
LAMI – property management property management caretaking housing letterpress emboss branding logo
Download color palette

Hey there, I just finished doing this icon and logotype for LAMI, a new property management company in a lakeland area. There will come more 2016 - stay tuned!

Behance | Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Jenny Schorn
Jenny Schorn

More by Jenny Schorn

View profile
    • Like