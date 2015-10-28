U CAN'T TOUCH THIS flash-message

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
day 11 of daily UI - Flash Message
had a little trouble coming up wit inspiration for this one. Im not a huge fan of error/success message modules popping up on my screen (except for the toasts on material design, A+). So i didn't want to design something that i didn't agree with or find pleasant.
Instead i give you MC Hammer. Enjoy.
Sorry for the 400x300 shot, couldnt find a way to get an 800x600 under 12mb with 99-100% dither, 0-10 lossy, and 256 color. If anyone has any tips on how i may be able to accomplish that, please let me know. Thanks!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=otCpCn0l4Wo