U CAN'T TOUCH THIS flash-message flash-message pop-up message mc-hammer music dailyui
day 11 of daily UI - Flash Message

had a little trouble coming up wit inspiration for this one. Im not a huge fan of error/success message modules popping up on my screen (except for the toasts on material design, A+). So i didn't want to design something that i didn't agree with or find pleasant.

Instead i give you MC Hammer. Enjoy.

Sorry for the 400x300 shot, couldnt find a way to get an 800x600 under 12mb with 99-100% dither, 0-10 lossy, and 256 color. If anyone has any tips on how i may be able to accomplish that, please let me know. Thanks!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=otCpCn0l4Wo

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Aaron Tenbuuren
product-minded design director

