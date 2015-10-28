Pontus Brenner

Young Socials – logotype

Pontus Brenner
Pontus Brenner
  • Save
Young Socials – logotype typography vector social media young socials gif animation design graphic design branding identity logotype logo
Download color palette

Young Socials works with educating young people with their presence and activity in social media and showing them how to handle themselves in the digital reality.

After the logo was approved I decided to give it an animated twist with the three classic chat dots, bringing the logo to life.

Pontus Brenner
Pontus Brenner

More by Pontus Brenner

View profile
    • Like