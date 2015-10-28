Ted Bettridge

Monster Hand-Lettering Sketch

Monster Hand-Lettering Sketch custom type lyra brush pen calligraphy lettering monster halloween sketch practice hand-lettering
Spoooooky monster!
Haha, just another bit of practice and with Halloween coming up I thought I'd post a scary-related shot. OK, it's not that scary - but hopefully it's still nice enough for you guys to like and comment! Haha, just kidding, but they are really appreciated!
Until next time,
Ted

