Transaction Search in Balance

Transaction Search in Balance
A quick prototype in Framer of how the search bar could be revealed and removed.

You can check it out here: http://share.framerjs.com/d9zmt29snyp9/

If you’d like to join the beta mailing list, you can sign up through this Twitter Card.

[I’m 181/288 into my year of shots.]

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
