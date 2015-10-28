Matthew Tait

TAIT Precision Mobile | Arrowhead

Matthew Tait
Matthew Tait
  • Save
TAIT Precision Mobile | Arrowhead white zipper product sculpture mobile screen-printing packaging
Download color palette

"Crown" shot of our new Precision Mobile packaging. This is when you take the lid off.

http://taitdesignco.com/precision-mobile/

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Matthew Tait
Matthew Tait

More by Matthew Tait

View profile
    • Like