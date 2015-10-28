Mikita Melnikau

Battle of Hoth

Mikita Melnikau
Mikita Melnikau
Hire Me
  • Save
Battle of Hoth 891 winter characters film at-at darth vader illustration star wars animation flat 2d gif
Download color palette

Animation: Nikita Melnikov

Illustrator: Fabricio Rosa Marques (https://dribbble.com/fabric8)

Timelapse animation:
https://youtu.be/eB_19dfBkOw

@Fabricio ,I hope you like it (:

If you like it, please press "L" button.

To see more of my work, please follow me:
Twitter | Instagram | Dribbble | Facebook

Thank you!

911678b6fb8994eedfc0feb2300fb30e
Rebound of
Darth Rider
By Fabricio Rosa Marques
Mikita Melnikau
Mikita Melnikau
3D / 2D Motion Designer
Hire Me

More by Mikita Melnikau

View profile
    • Like