Day 008 - 404

Day 008 - 404 design page noisy broken missing concept ui noise space error 404 dailyui
Day 8 - 404

Inspired by the awesome @Paul Flavius Nechita and the experimental music producer Nicolas Jaar.

Follow me on twitter: https://twitter.com/flodiaconu

Day 033 - 404 Page
By Paul Flavius Nechita
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
product designer @Fueled. art direction & motion design. 💪
