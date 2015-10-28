Mirkko

Eatit Logo - Italian Restaurant in Belgium

Mirkko
Mirkko
  • Save
Eatit Logo - Italian Restaurant in Belgium pizza design typography food eat restaurant logo
Download color palette

Ciao! I'm Mirko.
Freelance Full Stack Digital Designer in Brussels UX/UI, Web, App, Print. Available remote & on site. My portfolio : http://mirkko.myportfolio.com

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Mirkko
Mirkko

More by Mirkko

View profile
    • Like