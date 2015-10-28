Mikey D

Party Pop

Party Pop fart particles c4d cel motion mograph smoke animated loop gif animation 2d
I made this silly thing as a tiny part of someone else's project when I had a free few mins.

Don't really know why I'm uploading it, it's pretty stupid. Maybe imagine a fart sound when it pops?

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
