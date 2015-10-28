Startup Vitamins

Strategic Plan

Strategize all you want, you won’t ever see any results until you actually start doing things. Whatever it is that you do. Pick up the phone, write some code, pitch your product, design something, build something, whatever. Thinking about things will never get shit done.

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
