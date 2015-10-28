Strategic Plan

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Strategize all you want, you won’t ever see any results until you actually start doing things. Whatever it is that you do. Pick up the phone, write some code, pitch your product, design something, build something, whatever. Thinking about things will never get shit done.
You can buy this poster