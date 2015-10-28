DGIM studio

Vector t-shirt design. Space theme.

Vector t-shirt design. Space theme. nasa astronaut galaxy martian space logo print design t-shirt
After watching the "Martian" film I was inspired to creat this t-shirt design. If you like it, you can buy at my Creative market shop.
https://creativemarket.com/Ivan.Mogilevchik

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
