Lewis Hamilton's hairstyles

sport visjo visual journalism editorial design design
A simple illustration to show how Lewis Hamilton's hairstyles have changed over the 2015 F1 season.

You can see these illustrations used in stories at: bbc.co.uk/sport/0/formula1/

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
