Clevery

Photorealistic Business Card Mockup // White / Emboss

Clevery
Clevery
  • Save
Photorealistic Business Card Mockup // White / Emboss branding photorealistic professional corporate foil letterpress emboss stationery identity mock-up mockup business card
Download color palette

Features:
- 8 PSD files,
- Built only on professional photos,
- Professional retouching,
- Separated background and shadows,
- 2 kinds of grey paper textured background (isometric and flat),
- High resolution 3400x2400 px,
- Ideal for the close-ups,
- Business cards size 90x50 mm,
- Easy editable via Smart Objects,
- Organized layers,
- 4 business card effects (Foil, Paint, Emboss, Letterpress),
- 3 kinds of foil (Gold, Bronze, Silver),
- Help File,
- Design is not included.

You can download it here:
https://bit.ly/2xqmZee

Clevery
Clevery

More by Clevery

View profile
    • Like