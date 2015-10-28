Nice and Serious

Cocoa Loco pod tree family summer education drums bean animation cocoa farm chocolate
Following on from Luc the Drummer, this is another shot from our chocolatey feel-good animation promoting healthy, thriving communities and sustainable cocoa production. Throwback summer vibes galore!

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
