Marketing Communication Process - Performante

Marketing Communication Process - Performante
Today we're celebrating the International Animation Day so we would like to present a custom icon set we designed, made and animated for one of our clients - Performante!

Performante is a young global interactive agency specializing in effective marketing communication. This icon scheme shows how their magic works. Hope you'll enjoy it!

We had also a pleasure of handling their brand identity from scratch! Super excited! Stay tuned for more!

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
