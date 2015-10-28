Marketing Communication Process - Performante

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbbles!
Today we're celebrating the International Animation Day so we would like to present a custom icon set we designed, made and animated for one of our clients - Performante!
Performante is a young global interactive agency specializing in effective marketing communication. This icon scheme shows how their magic works. Hope you'll enjoy it!
We had also a pleasure of handling their brand identity from scratch! Super excited! Stay tuned for more!
PS: Remember that still we’re giving away 500 of our custom-designed sticker sets to Players and Prospects!
Click here to learn more