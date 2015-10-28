Marketing Communication Process - Performante

Hello Dribbbles!

Today we're celebrating the International Animation Day so we would like to present a custom icon set we designed, made and animated for one of our clients - Performante!

Performante is a young global interactive agency specializing in effective marketing communication. This icon scheme shows how their magic works. Hope you'll enjoy it!

We had also a pleasure of handling their brand identity from scratch! Super excited! Stay tuned for more!

PS: Remember that still we’re giving away 500 of our custom-designed sticker sets to Players and Prospects!

