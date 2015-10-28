Ki Performance - UI Design

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A UI concept that I worked on for health company Ki Performance. This required a full UX audit on the existing dashboard, with a full report on areas of improvement. I then mockup up a prototype for the client to play with and provide feedback on.
The challenge for this project was working within the confines of the system they were using, which outputs all the tables and graphs in a way that makes editing the style and sizes a little challenging. Managed to work around most of it though.