Saily ghost icon version

Hey there!
This is the part of logo creating process for Saily project we are currently working on. It's a mobile application which helps users buy and sell their used stuff.
Meet funny Ghost, the mascot of the app, who cannot find room to hide under your bed and says you should sell your used stuff to give ghosts like himself some cozy place to sleep.
This is one of the versions of the icon where I tried to fit the character into the shape of the icon. Hope he brings some positive to your day (or niiight)
Cheers..I mean, Boo!
In Tubik we love doing what we do, making illustrations, creating animations and design for different interesting projects.
Have a great day everyone!
