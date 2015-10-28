Erasable Podcast Logo

TJ Cosgrove

I had the pleasure of designing the new logo for one of my favourite podcasts. The Erasable podcast is dedicated to pencils and it's hosted by three of the nicest dudes you could hope to meet.

Listen to the podcast here: www.erasable.us

Analog is not dead. Viva La Graphite!

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
