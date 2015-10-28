Khanh Ly

DailyUI 008 — 404 page

Khanh Ly
Khanh Ly
  • Save
DailyUI 008 — 404 page macintosh128k error 404 dailyui
Download color palette

DailyUI Challenge 008 / 100.

Make sure you also check out my other #dailyui shots! https://dribbble.com/chinkone/tags/dailyui

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Khanh Ly
Khanh Ly

More by Khanh Ly

View profile
    • Like