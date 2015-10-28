Ben Dunn

YPlan Android Nav Exploration

YPlan Android Nav Exploration gesture transition material design pixate navigation yplan interaction animation ux ui
Continuing work on the navigation, this is what a customer would see if they are not signed in. Here we are looking at transitions between sections. Placeholder images are changing.

Built on Pixate, test the prototype HERE

